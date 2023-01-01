What time does the Concert for Peace start: the broadcasting time on Canale 5

What time does the Concert for Peace start – 30th edition broadcast tonight, Sunday 1 January 2023, on Canale 5? We tell you immediately the event will be broadcast starting at 21.15. The closure is instead expected around 00.35. The total duration, including commercial breaks, will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Who are the guests and singers who will perform during the Concert for Peace broadcast on Canale 5? The event will be attended by many artists such as Amy Lee, Cristina D’Avena, Darin, Gigi D’Alessio, Hevia, Jimmy Sax, José Carreras, Kayma, Orietta Berti, Piccolo Coro “Le Dolci Note”, Vincent Bohanan & Sound of Victory Gospel Choirs. Also on stage Bianca Guaccero, Chiara Vingione, Elena Sofia Ricci, Leo Gullotta, Marcell Jacobs and Neri Marcorè.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Concert for Peace – 30th Edition live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 1 January 2023 – at 21.15 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.