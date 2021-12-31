What time does The coming year 2022 begin: the timetable on Rai 1. How long it lasts and when does it end

What time does The coming year begin, the show for the New Year 2022 of Rai 1? Appointment tonight, Friday 31 December 2021, starting at 21. Many guests and singers who will take the stage of the steel mills of Terni, in Umbria, for the New Year’s event hosted by Amadeus. The year to come 2022 will therefore begin at 9 pm, as soon as the end-of-year message from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has ended, and will host an event for over four hours that will bring together great guests, surprises and lots of music.

The program ‘orchestrated’ by Amadeus will have an exceptional cast, developed to create a unique and unrepeatable evening. Massimo Ranieri, Loredana Bertè, Achille Lauro, Orietta Berti, Raf, Cristiano Malgioglio, Clementino, Rkomi, Nek, Donatella Rettore, Fausto Leali, the Guidonia twins, Alba Parietti, Edorado Vianello, Corona, will go up on the stage set up at the Terni steelworks. Los Locos and, for the little ones, the protagonists of the successful animated television series by Rai YoYo Pinocchio & Friends. The presence of Gigi D’Alessio jumps due to Covid.

Duration and when it ends

How long (duration) The coming year 2022? Over four hours of great music and entertainment live on Rai 1 from the Terni steelworks, conducted by Amadeus. In fact, the show starts at 9pm on December 31, 2021 and ends at around 2am, in order to welcome 2022.

Streaming and tv

Where to see The coming year 2022? Appointment on Rai 1 this evening, Friday 31 December 2021, from 9 pm. Conducted by Amadeus from Terni. Appointment at key 1 of digital terrestrial, in HD on channel 501. It will be possible to follow the New Year’s show also on Rai Radio1 and in streaming on Rai Play. Italians abroad will be able to connect to Rai Italia.