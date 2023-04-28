What time does The best years 2023 start: the start time on Rai 1

What time does The Best Years 2023 start, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1? Each episode (six in all) will be broadcast on Friday evening (the first four) or Saturday evening (the last two) from 21.30 to 23.55. The total duration (commercial breaks) of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

But how many episodes are planned for The best years 2023 on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 28 April 2023; the sixth and last Saturday 27 May 2023. In the first four appointments, broadcast every Friday until 19 May, Carlo Conti will tell the story of the 70s, 80s, 90s and the first decade of the 2000s. Subsequently, the show will move to Saturday evening to remember, on May 20 and 27, the summer successes that have followed one another over time. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 28 April 2023, 9.30pm

Second episode: Friday 5 May 2023, 9.30 pm

Third episode: Friday 12 May 2023, 9.30 pm

Fourth episode: Friday 19 May 2023, 9.30 pm

Fifth episode: Saturday 20 May 2023, 9.30 pm

Sixth episode: Saturday 27 May 2023, 9.30 pm

