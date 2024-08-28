What time does the 2024 Paralympic opening ceremony start: the time and where to watch it on TV and streaming, channel, Rai 2, August 28

What time does it start and where can you watch the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on TV and streaming? After the excitement of the Olympic Games, the sacred fire of Olympia will burn again in the French capital for the Paralympics. It will be an unprecedented show, the organizers assure, a moment of sporting celebration, but also an opportunity to shed light on the discrimination suffered by disabled people. The appointment is for this evening, August 28, 2024, at 8:00 pm. The location is Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées. In total, 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations will be hosted to celebrate the start of 11 days of competition, starting on August 29.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics is conceived by Thomas Jolly. The theme underlying the show will be inclusivity. Of the 150 dancers, 25 will have a disability. “They are extraordinary, they are more capable than many able-bodied people. Both mentally and physically,” said the choreographer. The Ceremony will therefore once again take place outside the perimeter of a stadium – between the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées – with the people involved parading along the famous avenue of the Ville Lumière, to reach the venue of the official Opening of the Paralympic Games: the iconic square, in front of thousands of spectators. “This Ceremony in the heart of the metropolis is a symbol of our country’s pride in hosting its first Paralympic Games and allows us to focus on the theme of inclusion of people with disabilities,” said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024. But where can you watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics on TV and streaming? Here is the information.

On TV

Appointment live tonight, August 28, 2024, from 8 pm on Rai 2, which will be the Paralympic network that will follow the Games. The expected duration is about two and a half hours, until 11:30 pm.

Paralympic 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in live streaming on Rai Play, selecting the Rai 2 live broadcast. You can watch it again at any time thanks to the on demand function.