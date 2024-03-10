What time does the 2024 Oscars awards ceremony start: the broadcast time in Italy

The 2024 Oscar awards ceremony will be broadcast on the night between Sunday 10 and Monday 11 March 2024, which will see Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano among the candidates. After several years, the Oscar ceremony is visible again on Rai, with live broadcast on Rai 1 on Sunday evening starting at 11.30pm, hosted by Alberto Matano. The awards ceremony from the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is entrusted to Jimmy Kimmel, who will be joined by many Hollywood stars who will take the stage to proclaim the winners of the various categories. From Chris Hemsworth to Jennifer Lawrence, passing through Michael Keaton and others. The actual awards ceremony, however, will “only” begin around 2 am in Italy. With the end of the event scheduled for the very late Italian night.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the 2024 Oscar night starts, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? The Oscar awards ceremony will not be broadcast on Sky, as it has not renewed the rights. Rai will therefore follow the event with a special by Alberto Matano from 11.30pm on Rai 1 on Sunday 10 March 2024. Guests Stefania Sandrelli, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini, Ambra Angiolini, Claudio Santamaria, Antonio Monda and Paola Jacobbi. Connected by the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards, however, TG1 correspondent Paolo Sommaruga will tell the Italian public about the magic of the evening by interviewing the international stars present. Live streaming on Rai Play, the free platform available on PCs, smartphones and tablets.