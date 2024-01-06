What time does the 2024 Italy Lottery draw start: the release time of the winning tickets

What time does the drawing of the winning tickets for the 2024 Italian Lottery scheduled for today, January 6th, start? We'll tell you right away: as per tradition, the draw will take place today, Saturday 6 January 2024, more precisely during the Rai broadcast “Affari Tui”. The live television broadcast is scheduled for prime time on Rai 1 starting at 8.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform. Alternatively, to discover the winning tickets for the 2024 Italian Lottery, you can check by entering the number on the lottery-italia.it website.

Regulation

We have seen what time the winning tickets for the 2024 Italy Lottery are drawn, but what are the rules? The retail price of a ticket is 5 euros. Tickets will be made according to the following methods:

production of twenty series of paper tickets of 500,000 units each marked with the letters ABCDEFGILMNOPQRSTUV Z. If during the event, based on the sales trend, the need is recognized, further series will be issued;

generation of two series of digital tickets of 500,000 units each, identified with the letters AA and AB, to be sold exclusively online through the websites of remote sales outlets authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency. One series at a time will be released for sale with the possibility of introducing a further series if the one already on sale runs out.

It is possible to purchase digital tickets for the 2024 “Italia” national lottery through the dedicated area on the site, www.lotteria-italia.it, made available by the provider of the service, which contains the link to the points' websites remote sales authorized to sell digital tickets for the Italia 2024 lottery, or in the area dedicated to this on the websites of the aforementioned remote sales points. To purchase the digital ticket it is necessary to have a gaming account at one of the authorized remote sales points. Access to the website page www.lotteria-italia.it takes place via an online connection or via a mobile connection.

