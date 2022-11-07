What time does the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2022 2023 start: the time

What time does the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2022 2023 scheduled for today, Monday 7 November? The three Italians remaining in the match (Napoli, Milan and Inter) will meet their rivals at 12.00. these teams will take part:

First band

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ING)

Manchester City (ING)

NAPLES (ITA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (SPA)

Tottenham (ING)

Second band

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

MILAN (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

INTER (ITA)

Leipzig (GER)

Liverpool (ING)

Streaming and tv

We have seen at what time the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2021-2022 begins, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The draw can be followed through various television platforms: on Sky Sport 24 on channel 200 of the satellite, with live broadcast starting at 11.45 and free-to-air (free) on Channel 20 with live broadcast starting at 11.50. Not just TV. The draw will also be visible in live streaming: Sky subscribers will be able to follow it on SkyGo, while those who have not signed up for a subscription will be able to purchase one of the packages on NOW that includes the best of the Champions League. The draw in streaming can also be seen on the Mediaset Infinity app, by selecting Channel 20 from the schedule. The draw will also be broadcast on the official website of the UEFA in English.