What time does Super Bowl 2023 start: NFL Final time

What time does Super Bowl 2023 start, the NFL final between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? We tell you right away: the great challenge will begin on the Italian night between 12 and 13 February 2023 at 00.30 (Italian), but you can already follow the event from 00.10-00.20 on Rai 2 or from 11pm ,55 on Dazn. At halftime of the match, which will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona), then space for the traditional Halftime Show, the musical show awaited all over the world like the match which will see various artists perform. It is the third time the Super Bowl will be played in this stadium after Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLIX. What time does Super Bowl 2023 end? The closing of the event should take place around 5 in the morning.

Streaming and live TV

We’ve seen what time Super Bowl 2023 starts, but where to see it on TV and live streaming? The final of NFL it will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, while in Italy it will be possible to follow it unencrypted, free of charge, on Rai 2. The connection with the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizon) will begin a few minutes before midnight, immediately after Sunday Sports.

The story of the match will be entrusted to Vezio Orazi and James Brockman “Brock” Olivo, former NFL player, former coach of the Italian national team and with a past as a coach in Kansas City, while in the studio, with Paolo Paganini, there will be Antonio Maggiora Vergano , one of the most expert Italian journalists on American football, and Valerio Iafrate. Super Bowl 2023 (Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs) will be live streamed via the paid platform Dazn which, in addition to football, holds the TV rights of the NFL.