Che tempo che streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode, December 19th

WHAT TIME IS STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 19 December 2021, at 8 pm on Rai 3 a new episode of Che tempo che fa is broadcast. Like last year, the program is divided into three parts. The first, Che tempo Che Fa – Preview, airs at 8 pm and will devote space to current affairs and cultural information. The second part, the most substantial one, starts at 8.35 pm and will involve Italian and international guests from many different areas. The third and last part instead airs from 11 pm, Che tempo Che Fa – The table, with many guests. Where to see today – Sunday 19 December 2021 – What’s the weather like on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program, Che tempo che fa, on air today, December 19th? As we said, the program is broadcast on Rai 3. So today’s episode, 19 December 2021, will be available on the third channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting at 20 with the preview. Rai 3 is also available at button 503 for the HD version, while those who have a Sky decoder can find it at button 103.

Che Tempo Che Fa in streaming and replication

Those who want to follow the program in streaming can do so in two ways: the first is the live one, so from 8 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8:35 pm when the program itself starts, you can access RaiPlay, select the reference channel – in this case Rai 3 – and follow everything that happens on TV from your PC, smartphone and tablet. Those who want to recover the episode aired can do so when they want thanks to the on demand function of RaiPlay.