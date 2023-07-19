What time does Signora Volpe start: the start time of the series on Canale 5

What time does Signora Volpe start, the series broadcast on Canale 5 from Wednesday 19 July 2023? Appointment in prime time and premiere at around 21.25, after Paperissima Sprint. The series consists of three episodes, aired every Wednesday. The starting time is therefore 21.25. Each episode has a duration of 90 minutes. Below is the complete schedule of the series.

First episode: July 19, 2023

Second episode: July 26, 2023

Third episode: August 2, 2023

The protagonist is Emilia Fox who plays Sylvia Fox, Mrs. Fox, an English spy who arrives in Panicale in the province of Perugia and gets entangled in some cases, bringing the action to the province of our country between villages and fairytale landscapes. Let’s see the full plot.

Plot

Sylvia Fox (portrayed by Emilia Fox) is a former spy who now works at the headquarters of MI6, the spy agency in London. Disappointed with her new office assignment, she takes the opportunity to take a break when her niece invites her to her wedding in Italy. However, the holiday soon takes an unexpected turn. And so, when the groom disappears and a body is found in the lake, Sylvia begins to investigate the case. She finds herself involved in a series of other mysteries: the disappearance of a woman, the theft of a truffle pig up to a plot against the son of a Russian politician.