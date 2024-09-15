What time does Sempre al tuo angolo start: the broadcast time on Rai 1

What time does Sempre al tuo lato start, the new TV series on Civil Protection broadcast on Rai 1? Each episode will be broadcast on Sunday evening starting at 9:25 pm. The total duration of each evening will be approximately 2 hours. But how many episodes are planned? In total, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 12 episodes). The first will be broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024; the sixth and final on Sunday 20 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Second episode: Sunday 22 September 2024

Third episode: Sunday 29 September 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Fifth episode: Sunday 13 October 2024

Episode 6: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time it starts (time) Always by your side, but where to watch the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.