What time does Rocco Schiavone 5 start: the time of broadcast on Rai 2

What time does Rocco Schiavone 5 start, the fifth season of the TV series with Marco Giallini? Each episode of the fiction will be broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it (or see it again) in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Rocco Schiavone 5 on Rai 2? In all, four episodes will be aired: the first on Wednesday 5 April 2023; the fourth and last Wednesday 26 April 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 5 April 2023, 9.20 pm

Second episode: Wednesday 12 April 2023, 9.20 pm

Third episode: Wednesday 19 April 2023, 9.20 pm

Fourth episode: Wednesday 26 April 2023, 9.20 pm

Plot

We’ve seen what time Rocco Schiavone 5 starts, but what’s the plot of season 5? The deputy commissioner of Aosta continues to dialogue with the ghost of his wife Marina, but the gunshot fired by mistake by agent D’Intino has left him with a profound sense of emptiness and loneliness. With the transfer of Gabriele and Cecilia to Milan, Rocco has lost all emotional ties, nothing seems to be able to warm his soul: the relationship with Sandra does not take flight and no one knows anything about Sebastiano anymore. Even his nose in the investigation begins to waver, to the point of leading Rocco to make a mistake, the first. It will be the return of Baiocchi and the ghosts of the past that will further shake the earth under his feet, nothing is as he believed it to be and everything that tied him to his Roman life seems to crumble. By now Rocco is forced to surrender to the reality of Aosta so detested, but which perhaps represents his only real safe haven.