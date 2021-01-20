After several months of waiting, Riverdale will finally premiere its season 5 to the joy of all fans of the franchise. For this new installment, Archie Andrews and his other companions will continue their adventures on the road to adulthood.

Below, we share details about the launch of the popular series. Trailer, air time, characters and everything you need to know about the fifth part of the show.

What time does Riverdale, season 5 premiere?

The riverdale season 5 will arrive on wednesday January 20, 2021 through The CW channel. The first episode will be available from 8:00 pm US time. In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction will be broadcast via Warner Channel starting at 12:20 am on Thursday 21 of the same month.

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Peru: 12.20 am (Thursday, January 21, 2021)

United States: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 12.20 am (Thursday, January 21, 2021)

Chile: 12.20 am (Thursday, January 21, 2021)

Colombia: 12.20 am (Thursday, January 21, 2021)

Riverdale 5 – trailer

What will Riverdale season 5 be about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony, fans anticipate emotional goodbyes leading up to college. The fiction will also take us through a seven-year time jump, with which we will see the Riverdale boys as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.

What actors play the protagonists of Riverdale?

KJ Apa – Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart – Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes – Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse – Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch – Cheryl Blossom

Vanessa Morgan – Toni Topaz

Casey Cott – Kevin Keller