After a longer wait than normal, the fifth season of Riverdale will air to the joy of its fans. Archie Andrews and his friends culminate their passage through high school, and then, thanks to a 7-year time jump, we will see them trying to solve their problems in adulthood.

The great premiere of Climax, the first chapter of the fifth season of Riverdale, will be on the night of this Wednesday, January 20. Know the times when you can see it from the United States, Peru and different Latin American countries.

When does the fifth season of Riverdale premiere on Netflix?

So far there is no official information about the premiere of the fifth season of Riverdale on Netflix Latin America. However, it is estimated that it could reach the platform in mid-2021, since the usual installments of this series do so a few months after the debut on television.

What time does Riverdale season 5 premiere?

In the United States, the premiere of Riverdale fifth season will be this Wednesday, January 20 at 8:00 pm (ET) through The CW. In Peru, it will premiere via Warner Channel starting at 12:20 am on Thursday 21st.

Riverdale, Season 5: Schedules by Country

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Colombia: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Peru: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Chile: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Argentina: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Riverdale’s fifth season begins with the boys’ last days in high school. Photo: The CW

Where to watch Riverdale season 5?

The CW will air the new episodes of the series in the United States. Likewise, Warner Channel will premiere the episodes of the fifth season of Riverdale for Latin America.

Riverdale, Season 5: Trailer

Riverdale, Season 5: Synopsis

“The past never dies in Riverdale. Archie and his friends make the most of their last days at high school. From the epic end-of-year dance to the bittersweet graduation ceremony, the boys and girls are a roller coaster of emotions. It is time to leave adolescence behind and go our separate ways. Seven years after their farewell, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Cheryl, Toni and Kevin return to the city that saw them grow up with the idea of ​​reconciling with their past and finding answers to new questions. Far from finding peace of mind, they come back to see that life is much more complicated than when they were 18 years old ”.

What is the fifth season of Riverdale about?

At the beginning of this season we will see the protagonists in their last days as high school students. The prom, ceremony, and farewells for Archie and his friends are moments where fans expect a lot of emotions.

Next, the series will have a temporary jump of 7 years, with which we will see the boys of Riverdale in adulthood, while trying to solve their past problems.

Portions of the start of this Riverdale season were supposed to be part of the previous one, but its production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Riverdale, season five, the protagonists will face new challenges. Photo: The CW

Riverdale actors

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)

Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz)

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)