What time does he interview Pope Francis on Canale 5: the time of the broadcast. The Christmas I want

What time is Pope Francis’ interview aired today, December 18, 2022, on Canale 5? The appointment with the Pope is scheduled for this evening, exclusively on Canale 5, at 20.35, immediately after the evening’s Tg5. From Casa Santa Marta, the residence of Pope Francis, an interview with the Holy Father who will touch on the hottest current issues. The Christmas I would like, this is the title of this special with the Holy Father, to retrace a difficult year marked by the return of war to Europe.

Vatican expert Fabio Marchese Ragona will be in dialogue with the Pope who, on the occasion of this Christmas, at the end of a year full of often painful events, will ask the Pontiff some questions on topics such as war, expensive energy, falling birth rates, sport , the poor and politics. In the interview there will also be space for more intimate topics concerning the life of Pope Francis and his pontificate which in March 2023 will reach the ten-year milestone. The tone of the conversation will be typical of the Pontiff: of great spirituality, warm and informal, to reach all the faithful who await Holy Christmas in their own homes. Already last year Canale 5 had interviewed the Pope. Appointment therefore today, 18 December 2022, at 20.35 on Canale 5.