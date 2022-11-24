What time does Passport to freedom start: the time of the broadcast on Canale 5

What time does Passport to Freedom start, the Brazilian dramatic television miniseries broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: each episode (of the four scheduled) will be broadcast at 21.45. In all, as mentioned, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: eight episodes). The first Thursday 24 November 2022; the fourth and last Thursday 15 December 2022. But let’s see the complete programming together (attention: it could vary):

First episode: Thursday 24 November 2022, 9.45 pm

Second episode: Thursday 1 December 2022, 9.45 pm

Third episode: Thursday 8 December 2022, 9.45 pm

Fourth episode: Thursday 15 December 2022, 9.45 pm

Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho.

Streaming and TV

We have seen at what time Passport to Freedom starts, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.