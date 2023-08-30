After a long wait and many doubts involved, the long-awaited live action of the One Piece anime will finally be released tomorrow, which has been launching a lot of promotion since its first trailer a couple of months ago. . And of course, at this point many are going to wonder from what time they will be able to appreciate the show.

As confirmed by the official account of the series in TwitterThese are the hours to see the show in Latam:

– Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras – 1:00 AM.

– Peru and Colombia – 2:00 AM.

– Chile, Venezuela and Paraguay – 3:00 AM.

– Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 4:00 AM.

In recent days, the main actors have been invited to various places to give interviews to the media, about how their experience has been recording the chapters and adapting the work created by the mangaka, eichiro ode. Even, Inagi Godoy (Luffy)he managed to meet him in person and ask him why he chose him to get the role of the pirate king.

Remember that One Piece live action arrives the August 31 exclusively for Netflix.

Editor’s note: I’m not desperate enough to wait for 1 AM, but it’s certain that on opening day I’ll be watching it in some spare hour I have around.