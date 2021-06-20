What time does Nilde’s story begin: the time of broadcasting on Rai 1

What time does Storia di Nilde begin, the docufiction starring Anna Foglietta who plays Nilde Iotti broadcast tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, in rerun on Rai 1? We tell you right away: it is a single episode broadcast today starting at 9.30 pm, immediately after the classical music show The sound of beauty.

The fiction tells the life of Nilde Iotti (played by Anna Foglietta) more than twenty years after her death on 4 December 1999, and forty years after her appointment as President of the Chamber of Deputies. Intertwining fictional reconstructions, repertoire materials and illustrious testimonies, it traces the human and political history of Nilde Iotti, one of the twenty-one women who participated in the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and the first to be elected President of the Chamber.

In the cast besides Anna Foglietta also Francesco Colella in the role of Palmiro Togliatti and Vincenzo Amato in that of Berlinguer. Among the illustrious testimonies that alternate with the narration we find: Giorgio Napolitano, Marisa Malagoli Togliatti, Nilde Iotti’s spokesperson Giorgio Frasca Polara, her biographer Luisa Lama, the President of the Iotti Livia Turco Foundation, the former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, the former director of l’Unità and PCI parliamentarian Emanuele Macaluso, the director of Radio Radicale Alessio Falconio, the journalists Filippo Ceccarelli and Marcello Sorgi, the historian Giuseppe Vacca and the director and family friend Giorgio Ferrara.

Streaming and tv

We have seen what time Nilde’s Story begins, but where to see the docu-fiction live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Sunday 20 June 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 – HD version – of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.