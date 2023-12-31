What time does Mattarella's end of year speech (2023) start: exact time

MATTARELLA'S SPEECH WHEN TIME BEGINS – As usual, today evening, Sunday 31 December 2023The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella holds the traditional end-of-year speech: but what time does the greeting message from the Head of State begin? Sergio Mattarella will speak to the nation live from the Quirinale Palace starting at 3:00 pm 8.30pm.

The end-of-year speech is broadcast on unified networks, with the exception of Italia 1. The Head of State's message, therefore, can be followed on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Rete 4 and La7, in addition to the all news, such as, for example, SkyTg24 (digital terrestrial channel 50), TgCom24 (channel 51) and Rai News 24 (channel 48).

The 2023 end-of-year speech can also be followed on the web via streaming. In fact, the message is also broadcast live on the channel YouTube of the Quirinale.

Another solution, however, is to connect via smart TV, smartphone or tablet to the RaiPlay, MediasetPlay or SkyTg24 platforms.

The story of the end of year message

The traditional message of greetings from the Head of State has taken place, without any interruption, since 1949, when it was pronounced on the radio for the first time by Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic.

Furthermore, it was Einaudi himself who, in 1954, pronounced the first message broadcast live on TV in the year RAI was founded. Furthermore, Einaudi also holds the record for the shortest speech in the history of presidential greetings: 148 words in 1950, not even three minutes.

The record for the longest greeting speech, however, goes to Oscar Luigi Scalfaro in 1997 with 4,912 words pronounced in just under three quarters of an hour. Mattarella's speech this evening will be the ninth end-of-year speech since he was elected president in 2015, the second since his re-election on 29 January 2022.