What time does Masterchef Italia 12 start: the start time of the 2022 2023 edition of the cooking show on Sky

What time does Masterchef Italia 12 start? The Sky cooking show airs from Thursday 15 December 2022 with the 2022 2023 edition. In particular, Masterchef Italia 12 airs on Sky Uno at 21.15. It is not currently scheduled to be broadcast on Tv8, but it will certainly be broadcast in the coming months. The time is therefore at 21.15. You can still retrieve the episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function, on Sky Go or on NOW in streaming. There are 12 episodes in all. The final is scheduled to air on March 2.

The news

The Externals are back but the Skill Tests resist, which are being strengthened: the most technical test of MasterChef will be held in the presence of an ‘External Commissioner’, an expert supervisor who will observe the behavior and skills of the competitors. Then the much-loved outdoors will return: one of the first outdoor rehearsals of the 12th season is held in Terni or rather at the Marmore Falls. The set for the challenge between the Red Brigade and the Blue Brigade should be set up in Piazzale Byron, with a view of the waterfall. Other destinations reached by judges and Brigades Bassano del Grappa, Tropea and Cervinia.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time Masterchef Italia 12 starts on live TV and in streaming, but where to see it? The 2022-2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.