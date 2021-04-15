After a long wait, season 2 of Luis Miguel’s series is finally close to premiering via streaming in Mexico. The sequel will introduce back to Diego Boneta in the role of the renowned singer.

Next, we mention all the details so as not to miss the launch of the new installment about the musical trajectory of ‘Sol de México’.

Premiere in Mexico of Luis Miguel 2

The second season of Luis Miguel will premiere in Mexico April 18, 2021 . Likewise, the program will premiere its episodes every Sunday from 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch Luis Miguel, series 2 online?

The series will be available in the Netflix online catalog and will have a total of 8 chapters that will be released on Sundays.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, series 2

New characters for season 2 of Luis Miguel

Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Valery Sais

Axel Llunas

What will we see in Luis Miguel, series 2?

According to Diego Boneta in an interview in Mexico, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving more details about her from the hand of his manager, this in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.