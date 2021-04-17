Luis Miguel, the singer’s biographical series, made Netflix users sing and dance with its first season. After a long wait, the streaming platform is ready to launch the new installment in order to know its consecration as the ‘Sun of Mexico’ and its most intimate ties.

As the service anticipated, the story will be told in two timelines, with a plot that will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced in balancing his family and professional life. Reasons enough not to miss the premiere of the second season this April 18.

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – opening time in Mexico and other countries

Next, we show you the opening time of Luis Miguel, series 2 in each country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Canada: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

What will we see in the second season of Luis Miguel?

Diego Boneta will return to play Luis Miguel in season 2 of the series. Photo: Netflix

According to Diego Boneta, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately. “It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, ”he previously told the Mexican press.

Regarding the plot, the series should provide more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 1, the plot was closed when the singer received information about her from his manager. This after the death of his father, who did not want to tell him where he was.