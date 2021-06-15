Loki is the first TV series of Marvel Studios on Disney Plus which will have new episodes available on Wednesdays. There will be a total of only six chapters that will last between 40 to 50 minutes.

What time and when is Loki chapter 2 released?

Loki Chapter 2 this will be released Wednesday June 16 at the following times:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Where to see the premiere of Loki chapter 2?

The second episode of Loki can only be seen with a subscription to Disney Plus.

What happened in Loki chapter 1?

Glorious purpose was the name of the first chapter in which after the Battle of New York in 2012, Loki escapes with the tesseract, creating a branching timeline, but is arrested by the Temporary Variation Agency (TVA).

Loki faces trial for crimes against the Sacred Timeline, with Ravonna Renslayer as judge, who finds him guilty and sentences him to be rebooted, but TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius intervenes as he believes the Loki variant could be useful to them.

Loki tries to escape, but realizes that tesseract and others Infinity Gems they are powerless compared to the power of TVA.

How to watch Loki chapter 2 complete online?

Loki is an exclusive Disney Plus series, so it can only be seen on that streaming platform.

What is the Loki series about?

Loki, personified by Tom Hiddleston, He is a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki Chapter 2 Promo Trailer