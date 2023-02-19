What time does Lo Show dei Record 2023 start: the time of the broadcast on Canale 5

What time does Lo Show dei Record 2023 start, the program hosted by Gerry Scotti on Canale 5? This is the ninth edition of the show based on Guinness World records. The airing is scheduled from about 21.20 to 00.40. The duration of each evening (advertising included) will therefore be over 3 hours. Appointment every Sunday in prime time starting from 19 February 2023.

From studio 11 in Cologno Monzese, Scotti will welcome, week after week, men and women from all over the world with only one goal in mind: to challenge their limits to try to enter the Guinness 2023 roll of honour. an emotion that the presenter knows very well since, in 2015, he managed to enter the coveted book after being the presenter with the most episodes conducted in the world of the quiz Who wants to be a Millionaire.

Advances

The recordmen will not only be told as unique talents, but the show will also give space and a voice to their life stories and their daily lives. Once again this year the outdoor tests will take place at the Monza racetrack. On the slopes of the Formula 1 temple, the public will be able to attend spectacular performances.

The correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving – told the story and assigned the records outdoors. On the other hand, the judges sent from the London headquarters will validate and certify the effective achievement of the various primates achieved in the studio: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with the Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historical and much loved figure of the programme.

During the episodes, in addition to single records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will face off to score a new impossible record. Among the challenges the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be great protagonists. In this new edition, after so many years, the exciting test of the Palo Grasso returns: a 12-metre pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered with grease, which must be covered without falling and in the shortest possible time. Every week some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has totaled the best time will have to contend in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2015.