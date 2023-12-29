After the resounding success of “La casa de papel”, Netflix is ​​preparing for the premiere of its spin-off 'La casa de papel: Berlin', starring Pedro Alonso. This series, a prequel focused on the iconic character Berlin, promises to be one of the most anticipated of the year, which is why it generates great expectations among fans of the franchise.

The series, which consists of eight episodes, presents a gripping plot that takes place in Paris, with Berlin leading a jewel heist valued at $44 million. Fans around the world are eager to dive into this new adventure, which will arrive at different times depending on the region.

When does 'La casa de papel: Berlin' premiere on Netflix?

The world premiere of 'La casa de papel: Berlin' on Netflix is scheduled for December 29, 2023. The fiction, which explores life in Berlin before the events of 'La casa de papel', promises a mix of drama, action and strategy characteristic of the original series.

What time does 'Berlín' premiere in Spain?

In Spain, the premiere of 'Berlín' is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on December 29which allows Spanish viewers to be among the first to enjoy this long-awaited prequel.

What time does 'Berlín' premiere in Peru?

For fans in Peru, 'La casa de papel: Berlin' will be available on Netflix starting at 3:00 a.m. local time on December 29.

Berlin, one of the protagonists of the series 'La casa de papel', returns in a big way with its own series. Photo: Netflix

What time does 'Berlin' premiere in the United States?

In the United States, the series premieres at different times depending on the time zone. On the east coast, it will be at 3:00 a.m. and on the west coast at midnight on December 29.

What time does 'Berlín' premiere in Mexico?

Mexican fans will be able to start watching 'Berlín' from 2.00 am on December 29, local time.

