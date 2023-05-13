hot environment with temperatures between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius This is what was planned by the authorities this weekend in the Mexico Cityalthough it is not the only thing since they are expected afternoon showers with electrical activity.

A descent in the early hours of the day will be what awaits you at dawn, after noon a hot environment is expected accompanied by partly cloudy skyreported Civil Protection.

The rains will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will end until midnight. They will become more severe with possible hail fall that in fact deserves severe weather north, center, south and east of CDMXespecially during hours from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

The air quality this Saturday, May 13, is regular, marking average values ​​of 77 points and PM2.5. The wind will blow from the West from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts close to 50 km/h.

Weather Edomex May 13:

is forecast cool to temperate environment with mist at dawn this Saturday May 13 and partly cloudy to cloudy sky during the day in Edomex.

There is probability of heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm) that could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall.

The estimated maximum temperature in Edomex is 26 to 28°C. There will be a west component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h.