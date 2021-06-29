HBO Max arrives this June 29 to Latin America and the Caribbean to become the new bet of streaming with various contents that could interest you if you are looking for new alternatives apart from Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime.

In the following note we will tell you some details about the new service of HBO and from which devices you can enjoy your favorite series and movies.

HBO Max arrival date and time

HBO Max It will arrive this June 29 for all of Latin America and the Caribbean in a launch that will seek to enter the competition with other streaming services.

A time has not been specified for its premiere, but it is expected that users can already subscribe from midnight or in the early morning hours.

Where can I download HBO Max?

You can download HBO Max from a Smart TV (selected models), Android and Apple devices, and video game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation.

HBO Max Compatible Devices

Android: Android TV, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast, and Chromecast embedded devices

Manzana: iPad, iPhone, 4th generation Apple TV, and 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV devices using AirPlay

Playstation 4 since PlayStation Store

Xbox One since Microsoft Store

Samsung Smart TV manufactured from 2016 onwards.

Will HBO Max bring a free trial?

The free trial period will not be an exception with HBO Max, which with its arrival in Latin America and the Caribbean will offer seven days free for users to enjoy the full catalog of the platform. Later, you will have to pay for the type of subscription you have chosen (mobile or standard).

HBO Max content for Latin America

HBO Max will have a considerably wide catalog for all ages that includes the tapes of Dc universe, HBO original series, movie classics, Hollywood franchises and exclusives that will only be released on the platform.

Films

Warner Bros 2021 Releases (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters): In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the black messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong and more.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix.

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe.

Series

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon, Gossip girl, etc.

HBO Max Exclusive Series: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Gossip girl reboot.

Content for the whole family: Sesame Street, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumball, Ben 10.

Latin series: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.