What time does Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme start and how long does it last (duration): Canale 5 time

What time does Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme start and how long does it last (duration) on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the event is scheduled to be broadcast on the main Mediaset channel today, Saturday 24 December 2022, from 21.30 to 00.10. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Where to see Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem on live TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2022 – from 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

We have seen what time Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme starts and how long it lasts, but what is the lineup of the concert broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the lineup is top secret. With Il Volo we will then find the musical accompaniment of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Franciacorta. The training of musicians has also recently worked alongside Renato Zero and has a long experience both in performing Christmas classics and in enhancing the great pop hits. Certainly tonight there will be room for the original repertoire of the three artists. The only certainty for now is their latest single, which is actually a cover, “Happy Xmas (War is over)”, an unforgettable song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a tribute to the fans and which carries a message about a sadly current topic.