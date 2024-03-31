What time does Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 start: the broadcast time on Rai 3

What time does Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, the program hosted by Camila Raznovich on Rai 3, start? The TV event that will decide the most beautiful village of this edition will be broadcast starting at 8.55 pm.

The Rai Cultura program year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the most beautiful villages in Italy competing to elect the most beautiful. For lovers of the artistic heritage, of the large or small stories of our villages, for lovers of culinary or artisanal specialties, excursions or village festivals, these are exceptional places to discover and perhaps visit during the holidays.

Where to see Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

The competing villages

We've seen what time Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 starts, but which ones are competing? This year too, twenty locations are aiming for the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are: