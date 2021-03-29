What time does Godzilla vs. Kong? The great duel between two of the most powerful monsters in cinema is already a success at the box office in much of the world. However, its premiere will not be exclusive to theaters, since as of March 31, it can also be seen by subscribers of the paid streaming service HBO Max.

This platform, however, will not yet be available in Latin America until June, so at the moment it can only be seen in movie theaters in countries where this activity has been reactivated, such as Mexico and Colombia. Others, like Peru, will have to keep waiting.

Many of those who have HBO Max no doubt they will want to know how long they will be able to appreciate this long-awaited movie from the comfort of their homes and through any device with internet. In this note we indicate the premiere time of Godzilla vs. Kong for said service so that you are one of the first to see it.

What time does Godzilla vs. Kong?

As announced by the official HBO Max account on social networks, the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong through said platform will be this Wednesday, March 31 for the United States and from the following times:

12:01 a.m. Pacific (San Francisco, Los Angeles)

3.01 am Eastern (New York, Miami, Washington DC).

HBO Max announced on social networks the opening times of Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: hbomax / Twitter

What is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong, as his name implies, will present the confrontation between the greatest titans of the Monsterverse: the giant reptile Godzilla and the huge primate King kong. According to the film’s director, Adam Wingard, the battle will have only one winner.

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, “he said.

However, the synopsis also indicates that evil organizations will try to manipulate both colossi. Another aspect that attracts great attention is the appearance of Mechagodzilla, assumed by some as the great villain of the film.

The battle will have only one winner, according to the film’s director. Photo: Warner Bros

Alexander Skarsgard

Millie Bobby Brown

Kaylee Hottle!

Rebecca hall

Brian Tyree Henry

Shun oguri

eiza Gonzalez

Julian Dennison

Kyle chandler

Demian Bichir

Danai Gurira.