What time does Felicissima sera start – All inclusive: the time of the broadcast on Canale 5

What time does Felicissima sera start – All inclusive, the second season (2023) of the Pio and Amedeo show broadcast on Canale 5? Each episode will be aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 (approximately). Immediately after Striscia la Notizia. The airing of each evening is scheduled until 00.50: the total duration will therefore be approximately 3 hours (including advertising breaks).

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for Felicissima sera – All inclusive (2023) on Canale 5? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 24 March 2023; the third and last Friday 7 April 2023. However, the possibility of seeing a fourth episode with the “best of” is not excluded, as happened with the first season. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 24 March 2023

Second episode: Friday 31 March 2023

Third episode: Friday 7 April 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 14 April 2023?

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time Felicissima Sera – All inclusive starts, but where to see the Pio and Amedeo show on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.