In Canada, Max Verstappen continued Red Bull Racing’s unbeaten run in 2023. Once again it seemed to take the Dutch driver little effort to lead the entire race. And why should that change at the next race, the 2023 Austrian GP? On its own asphalt, Red Bull can take the tenth victory in a row, if you count last season.

The circuit in Spielberg can be described as a true classic. Since 1969, F1 has been on the track that is now called the Red Bull Ring. From 1969 to 1987, F1 raced on the same circuit, but then it was called the Österreichring. Austria returned to the calendar after a nine-year absence. Then the job was called A1 Ring. After a break between 2004 and 2013, the Red Bull circuit has been raced annually since 2014.

Just like last year, the GP weekend in Austria is a sprint weekend. This means that the teams only have one free practice session on Friday. Qualifying for the race will take place later that day. Saturday is all about the sprint race. First there is a separate qualification – called the Sprint Shootout – after which a race of approximately 100 kilometers will be held later in the day. The main race remains on Sunday.

What should I know about the 2023 Austrian GP?

The Red Bull Ring is known as the circuit with the shortest lap time on the F1 calendar. The lap record is held by Carlos Sainz. During the 2020 race, he completed a race lap in 1 minute and 5.619 seconds. The modest lap time is due to the length of the circuit – 4.318 kilometers – but also because the track has a lot of pace. Only in turn three do the cars go below 100 km/h.

Photo: © Mercedes

It is expected that Red Bull will also have the upper hand on the home circuit. Yet it is not a certainty. Last year it was also expected that Verstappen would complete the orange party in Spielberg. Nevertheless, Leclerc then took the win thanks to a good strategy (it is apparently possible) and a faster car in the race.

Who is the stakes high for?

Pérez now really has to watch out for Fernando Alonso. The Aston Martin driver is only nine points behind. Hamilton also fits in well. He is fifteen points behind Alonso. Behind that, Sainz has a three-point lead over Russell and fourteen points over team-mate Leclerc. At the bottom of the ranking, Alexander Albon has done good business. He brought six points from Canada and is therefore twelfth with seven points in total.

Seventh place in Montreal puts Williams one point behind Haas and two points behind Alfa Romeo. Below that, AlphaTauri remains behind with two meager points for the time being. Nyck de Vries has the task of scoring points again this week. Let’s hope he doesn’t get too close to Kevin Magnussen in Austria.

What does Max Verstappen say?

Verstappen is brief about his employer’s circuit: ‘I think the Red Bull Ring is a nice circuit to drive on. I especially enjoy the last two sectors, which all consist of fast corners.’ He says that Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like on the Red Bull Ring in Austria?

The circuit is located in the valley between the mountains. This allows it to rotate 180 degrees again. Boxes of rain are forecast for this weekend. During FP1, F1 is not yet affected by this, but later in the day, during qualifying for the race, some drops may fall. It will then rain harder and harder, so we might get just as interesting a qualifying as in Canada.

In 2020 it also came with buckets from heaven in Spielberg | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

On Saturday, sprint day, the weather is not much better. It rains mainly in the morning and afternoon. Qualifying for the sprint race, the Sprint Shootout, will therefore probably be held in the rain. Later it will be drier, but whether the circuit will also dry up is the question. On Sunday the rain will be milder, but there will be some. The rain tires can also come out for the feature race.

What time does F1 start on the Red Bull Ring?

Friday

1st free practice: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Qualification: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 12:00 PM – 12:44 PM

Sprint Race: 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM