Max Verstappen became the first F1 driver in Italy to achieve ten victories in a row. You probably haven’t missed that. Verstappen had to fight for the victory, because the lightning-fast Ferraris drove a bit hard on the straights, of which Monza has quite a few. Still, Verstappen kept the pressure on until Sainz made a mistake and he took another victory.

The European season is over. After a week of rest, F1 travels to Singapore for the fifteenth race of this season. The street circuit is located in the Marina harbor and provides one of the toughest races on the calendar. Not directly because of difficult corner combinations, but because of the climate. The high humidity and warm weather causes drivers to lose liters of sweat during the race.

What should I know about the Singapore GP 2023?

An adjustment has been made to the layout of the track for this edition. At the end of the lap, the cars passed under the grandstand during previous GPs. Now the drivers continue straight for 400 meters with a slight nod to the left. Motorsport.com spoke to two employees from Williams and Aston Martin. According to those employees, the track adjustment would ensure better cooling of the brakes, less tire wear and less overheating of the rear tires.

Last year Max Verstappen showed in Singapore that he is human after all. After a disastrous qualifying in which he had to cancel his last lap because the fuel tank was almost empty, things did not go much better in the race. Verstappen starts poorly, gets stuck behind traffic and makes a mistake while overtaking Norris. Teammate Pérez actually rode a strong race and won.

We dare not say whether this race will still haunt Verstappen’s mind, but he certainly has something to put right. Verstappen also has all the resources for that. His RB19 seems like an extension of his body and few drivers have ever shown such good form. Behind Verstappen, Aston Martin will move forward. The McLaren has also been doing well on winding circuits lately.

Who has a lot at stake?

Behind Red Bull it is quite exciting in both championships. The Aston Martin driver now has 170 points and is third. Hamilton follows with 164 points. Behind it, Sainz breaks away from Leclerc. The Ferrari teammates have 117 and 111 points respectively. Leclerc is followed by Russell with 109 points. Meanwhile, Norris is also coming with 79 points.

Among the teams, Ferrari is closing in on Mercedes again. Mercedes is currently second with 273 points. Ferrari has 228. Aston Martin is trying to join the leading group. The British team has 217 points. At the bottom, every point is of great importance for both Haas and Alfa Romeo. Haas has 11 points, Alfa Romeo 10.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘In Singapore we not only race at night, but also on a street circuit, which is always more difficult. It reminds me of Monaco, because we drive close to the guardrail and it is not easy to overtake. But it is a very challenging circuit: long, with many bends, braking, bumpy,” says Verstappen Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like in Singapore?

As mentioned, the weather always plays a role in Singapore. Or the intermediates It’s hard to say whether you really have to work on it. It will be cloudy every day of the weekend, but no rain is forecast. Only on Sunday morning a drop can fall during a thunderstorm. Whether F1 will notice anything about this remains to be seen. We race in the evening in Singapore. Due to the time difference, the times here are as you are used to.

What time does F1 start in Singapore?

Friday

1st free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM