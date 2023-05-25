Due to flooding, the race in Italy had to be canceled in its entirety last week. This race will be made up at some point, but it is not yet clear when. So the focus will first go to the F1 race in Monaco, which will be driven this weekend. Previously, the training sessions already started on Thursday, but nowadays Monaco also just keeps Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s an old school format, so no crazy sprint races this weekend. What is different is that the broadcast of the race will be directed by F1 itself for the first time. Previously, the local channel Tele Monte Carlo was at the controls. Will you notice anything about it? Probably not a huge amount.

What should I know about the Monaco GP?

Monaco is a totally unsuitable place to drive an F1 car, and that’s what makes it so much fun. In the evening the circuit opens to normal road traffic, so the next day there is suddenly more or less rubber on the track, a scooter has leaked oil or there is other dirt on the track. This makes it very difficult for the drivers, because every lap is different, but fun for the viewing pleasure.

The disadvantage is that the circuit is very tight. Overtaking is difficult, so qualifying often indicates more or less what the final position of the race is. The GP of Monaco is also sometimes referred to as a parade lap. The fact remains that it has long been the most watched race on the calendar. It hasn’t lost its charm, if you ask us.

Who is the stakes high for?

A mistake in Monaco can cost you dearly. If Verstappen puts him in the wall and goes out during the race, chances are good street king Perez takes the win. And then the Mexican driver is suddenly first in the championship – the difference is only 14 points. Sainz and Russell also battle for fifth place.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries also has to show what he has to offer. Rumors that he will be replaced if he continues to underperform are getting louder. Who knows, he may finally pick up some points in Monaco. Sargeant is also still at zero points, but we don’t expect Monaco to be the place where that will change.

What does Max Verstappen say?

On MaxVerstappen.com, the driver says: ‘I’m looking forward to racing again this week. Not racing at Imola was the right decision and I know it wasn’t taken lightly, but of course some things are more important than racing and this was one of them.”

He continues: “Looking ahead to Monaco, qualifying is the most important thing there, so we need to make sure we come out as strong as possible in that session. The circuit in Monaco is incredibly tight, even more so than on other street circuits. So it is extremely difficult to do a good qualifying lap here, but at the same time very cool.’

What’s the weather like in Monaco?

The organization of the F1 takes into account the chance of rain on all days. A wet street circuit – especially as tight as Monaco – that can provide enough spectacle. About 20 percent rain has been released for all days. However, it is a pleasant 25 degrees at the weekend, so there is also a chance that the circuit will dry up during the race.

What time does F1 start in Monaco?

Friday

1st free practice: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM