Okay, okay, the Azerbaijan GP didn’t deliver the spectacle we predicted. But with a bit of luck it will be exactly the other way around at the F1 race in Miami. The first race on the Miami International Autodrome circuit was a bit disappointing, but who knows, we might get an exciting race this year. Find out here what time F1 starts in Miami and what the weather will be like.

The ‘street circuit’ (which is located far outside the city in a parking lot around the stadium of the local American Football team) is not very exciting. Characteristic of the track is the fake harbour. This year, the GP organization claims that there is real water at the harbor, but that is the swimming pool next to the boats. American humour, shall we say.

We’ve got WATER at the MIA Marina folks! 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/GrbsXNi2M1 — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 29, 2023

What should I know about the 2023 Miami GP?

The circuit in Miami is 5.4 kilometers long, has 19 corners and three long straights, each with a DRS zone. Turns 14 and 15 are known as the most awkward corner combination in F1. It is too narrow, too sharp and also uphill. The teams have to find a nice balance between a high top speed and a high cornering speed for this track.

What is also important to know is that the asphalt of the circuit has been completely renewed. As a result, the tires can react very differently to the track than last year. We hope that the asphalt can withstand the heat a bit, because last year the track temperature reached around 60 degrees Celsius.

Statistically, Red Bull should have the fastest car here. Verstappen had some balance problems last weekend, but he and teammate Pérez were still one second per lap faster than the rest in the race. Behind the Red Bulls, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari will be close again. After all the updates in Baku, McLaren may now also be able to find the connection.

Who is the stakes high for?

At the top of the rankings, Pérez is creeping closer to his teammate due to his victory. The gap to Verstappen is now six points. It is important for Pérez’s title aspirations that he also crosses the finish line earlier than Verstappen in Miami. On the other hand, Verstappen has something to put right. He lost a lot of time due to the unfortunate timing of the safety car, but after that he was unable to match Pérez’s pace.

The battle for third place among the drivers is now led by Alonso. He is twelve points clear of Hamilton, who is fourteen points clear of Sainz. Leclerc and Russel follow with six points less than the Spanish driver. It is important for Nyck de Vries to recover in Miami. His crash in Baku does not do much good for his image. Let’s just hope Dr. Helmut Marko does not end the F1 career of the Frisian driver prematurely.

Red Bull already seems to be seen by the teams. With 180 points they have 93 points more than P2, which is Aston Martin. This is undoubtedly a better position than the Stropjes expected to achieve beforehand. Behind AM, Mercedes follow with 76 points and Ferrari with 62 points. At the bottom, Alpine has eight points, Haas seven points and Alfa Romeo six points. AlphaTauri and Williams hang on to two points and one point, respectively.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“The Miami circuit has a lot of fast parts, but also a very twisty part. That makes it difficult to find the right balance for the car. As soon as you get outside the normal racing line, you immediately lose a lot of grip. Fortunately, I like a challenge,” says Verstappen Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like in Miami?

On Friday it will remain dry around the Hard Rock Stadium. There are some clouds in the sky so it won’t be as hot as last year. There may be some rain between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM on qualifying day. That would be during the third free practice. On Sunday it will most likely remain dry, but it will be cloudy again. The temperature could rise to about 29 degrees Celsius.

What time does F1 start in Miami?

Friday

1st free practice: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

2nd free practice: 23:30 – 00:30

Saturday

3rd free practice: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 9:30 PM