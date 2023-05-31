In advance, teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin were looking forward to the GP of Monaco. Would this be the first time that Verstappen’s Red Bull can be beaten? No, turned out to be the answer. From start to finish, the number 1 RB19 led the race in Monte Carlo. Immediately the following week, the Red Bull Racing challengers have another chance to keep Verstappen from victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

In Barcelona indeed. If you’ve ever been there, you know that it is quite a distance from the center of the big city. More than 25 kilometers above Barcelona, ​​the circuit is right next to the village of Montmeló. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya knows the drivers and teams like the back of their hand, because for years the test days were held here during the winter break. Still, the track this year is different than most drivers are used to.

What should I know about the 2023 Spanish GP?

The final chicane that takes the pace out before the long straight is no longer used. Instead, we go back to the old configuration. A quick kink to the right leads to the start and finish line. As a result, the cars take more speed up the straight and it is therefore easier to overtake towards the first corner.

Furthermore, the circuit is quite winding with one long straight in addition to the start-finish section. It is no longer a surprise that Red Bull is the top favourite. Beyond that, it’s still exciting. Mercedes’ updates resulted in fourth and fifth place for the team. Russell and Hamilton will be keen to maintain that momentum.

Who is the stakes high for?

Sergio Pérez has not scored any points in Monaco. Not in the standings, but also not with his bosses, sponsors or fans. To forget his misses in Monaco, a solid weekend in Barcelona is important. Verstappen has now run 39 points over Pérez and Alonso is starting to pant. The difference between P2 and P3 is now 12 points.

Red Bull has been seen among the teams and Aston Martin must rely on Alonso. Teammate Stroll has scored just 27 points for his father’s F1 team while Alonso is on 93 points. Mercedes is now only one point behind AM for the constructors’ title. Ferrari follows fourth, 29 points behind Mercedes.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“The circuit of Barcelona is a very smooth track and also nice and fast. I think fast corners are the most beautiful and turns three and nine are the most challenging. That’s where you’re most at the limit and you have little room to make mistakes.’ That says Verstappen on his website, Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like in Barcelona?

In the preview for the GP of Monaco we promised that it would rain for three days. In the end, rain only fell at the end of the race. Rain is also predicted for the GP of Spain. On Sunday it should rain in the afternoon in Montmeló. Hopefully we will get a repeat of the race in 1996, when Michael Schumacher got the stamp ‘Rain Master’. Just look back at the summary of that race. You can also get used to the layout of the track for this weekend.

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Friday

1st free practice: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM