What four weekends off can do to a person. In the F1 break, Max Verstappen did his best to sim race despite distractions from his stepdaughter, Fernando Alonso seemingly flirted with Taylor Swift and Carlos Sainz tried to get some more out of his crash in Australia (long story short: FIA says no and it result remains). It’s high time to get racing again.

The fourth race of the season will be held in Azerbaijan. The F1 visits the street circuit in Baku for the sixth time. Apart from that first race, the Baku City Circuit has generated controversy every year. Just think back to the collisions between Hamilton and Vettel and between Ricciardo and Verstappen. Also last year all hell broke loose when Verstappen had a blowout and Hamilton shot straight.

Sprint race weekend

And to think there are two races in Baku this weekend. A sprint race will be held for the first time this season. For that, F1 has a new sprint race format. In the message you find under the blue letters in the previous sentence, we describe all changes to the weekend schedule. In short, the sprint race will be a separate event and the second training session will be cancelled.

What should I know about the 2023 Azerbaijan GP?

Baku’s street circuit is characterized by long, straight stretches. In the first sector there are three in a row that all end with a ninety degree turn. In the second part it gets a bit more winding, culminating in the narrow street near the castle. You know this one from the photos. The third sector is mainly full throttle.

Because of these characteristics you could compare the circuit to the circuit in Melbourne, but with a straight section of 2.2 kilometers added. Therefore, Red Bull’s top speed advantage will again be an important factor. Behind them, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari will battle for second place.

Who is the stakes high for?

The differences are still small this early in the season. At the front, Verstappen and Pérez rule the roost with 69 and 54 points. Behind that, Fernando Alonso defends third place. His score stands at 45 points, which is 7 points more than Lewis Hamilton. A bit down we see that Norris has gone from zero points to eight points after the Australian GP. He is eighth.

In midfield, four drivers are on four points: Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly. Only Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant are still scoreless. Among the constructors, Red Bull has more points than the teams in second and third place – Aston Martin and Mercedes – combined. McLaren has climbed from last to fifth place due to the chaotic race in Melbourne.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘Baku has a street circuit and I always like that. The big difference with other street circuits is that there are a few long straights here. That makes it very interesting in combination with sharp and narrow bends, especially in terms of the wing’s adjustment,” said Max Verstappen via Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan?

It’s great to stay this weekend in Baku with temperatures between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. It may be cloudy, but we don’t have to expect drops of rain this weekend. What the drivers do have to take into account is the wind. From the circuit you could throw a stone into the Caspian Sea. As a result, it can be very windy on the track, which can cause imbalance.

What time does F1 start in Baku?

Friday

1st free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification (for the main race): 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 10:30 am – 11:14 am

Sprint Race: 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 13:00 am