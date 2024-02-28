Exactly 97 days after the end of the 2023 F1 season, five red lights above an F1 circuit will again go on and go out. A lot has happened in the racing class in those 8,380,800 seconds. Günther Steiner was sacked, Lewis Hamilton announced his switch to Ferrari and Christian Horner was investigated. You would almost forget that the 2024 season starts this weekend with the Bahrain GP.

The teams had three days of practice last week at the Bahrain International Circuit. In addition, enough virtual kilometers will have been made in the simulator on the circuit. The F1 teams therefore know the circuit inside and out. So creating a good set-up should not be a problem. Yet Red Bull and Verstappen seem to have the best cards in their hands in advance.

What should I know about the 2024 Bahrain GP?

Verstappen was able to read and write with the new RB20 after the first day of testing. He says that the balance in the car actually felt good straight away. Below he tempers expectations somewhat, but other drivers are quite certain that Red Bull is now the strongest. For example, Norris thinks that Verstappen's team still has an advantage. Alonso summarized his expectations as follows: 'Nineteen drivers will already think that they will not become champions.'

Well, we won't know until the cars are tested at full power in qualifying and later in the race. We'll see that on Friday. For the first two GP weekends of the 2024 F1 season – the Bahrain GP and the Saudi Arabia GP – the races will be held on Saturday. This decision was made to take Ramadan into account. Logically, qualifying and FP3 will be moved to Friday and the first two free practice sessions to Thursday.

What does Max Verstappen say?

'I'm looking forward to the upcoming weekend in Bahrain. We had a few good days of testing and learned a lot about the car. Of course we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and we still have to make sure we do everything right and have a strong first weekend.”

“Everyone has done a lot of laps here in Bahrain so hopefully we won't have too many surprises in terms of the direction of the set-up for this week. All in all, I'm really looking forward to starting the season and racing again,” says Verstappen in the preview of Red Bull Racing.

What's the weather like in Bahrain?

Except for some clouds on Thursday, the sun will shine in Sakhir all weekend. The rain tires will most likely remain in their covers. The teams must take the wind into account. On Thursday and Friday, wind speeds can exceed 40 km/h, which is equivalent to wind force six. On race day the breeze will clear and there should be little to no problems thanks to the weather.

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Thursday February 29

1st free practice: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

2nd free practice: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Friday March 1

3rd free practice: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Qualification: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday March 2

Race: 4:00 PM