Who would have thought that we would get so much noise after Verstappen had already secured the championship. The GP weekend in Brazil was full of action, crashes and controversy. The race weekend will also go down in history as George Russell’s first race win and a Danish driver’s first pole position. What can we expect at the Abu Dhabi GP?

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is the traditional closing event for the new generation of F1 fans. The track will forever have a scar from last year’s race. The spectacular battle between Hamilton and Verstappen came to an end, the outcome of which you now know. Even before 2021, there have been fierce title fights at Yas Marina.

Think of the race in 2010 when Vitaly Petrov single-handedly made Vettel champion. Alonso was stuck behind the Russian for half the race, giving Vettel his first title. Six years later, the battle went between teammates Hamilton and Rosberg. Hamilton was in front and deliberately slowed down to make sure the field got closer to Rosberg. Without success, as you know.

What should I know about the Abu Dhabi GP?

Last year the Yas Marina Circuit was modified. The slow section before the hairpin leading up to the long straight was taken out. In addition, turns 11, 12 and 13 were replaced by a long turn to the left. All in all, the track in Abu Dhabi is characterized by the long straights.

Red Bull should play into the hands of those pieces of asphalt straight ahead. Last year Mercedes was lord and master during the race thanks to the extra engine power. That advantage this year lies with Red Bull. Mercedes will join behind Red Bull, after which Ferrari will come into play. The comeback of the Hamilton and Russell could work in favor of Verstappen’s teammate…

Who is the stakes high for?

…because Pérez and Leclerc are in second place together with an equal number of points. As a result, we don’t have to pull out the abacus during the race to keep track of who comes second. Verstappen has announced after the race in Brazil that he wants to help his teammate in the season finale, but the question is whether his help is needed at all.

If the Red Bull and Mercedes are indeed the fastest cars, it could just be that Pérez doesn’t even need his teammate. All Pérez has to do is finish ahead of Leclerc. If he can keep up with Verstappen’s pace, the Mercedi will always be between him and Leclerc.

Mercedes itself is of course bathed in a lesser result from Ferrari. The Germans must score twenty points more than Ferrari to take over second place in the constructors’ championship. Behind them, there are even more teams in the championship vying for a place in this championship.

McLaren is 19 points behind Alpine due to the failures of Ricciardo and Norris in Brazil. The French team is in fourth place. To make matters worse, Ricciardo is dropped three places by his rash action on Magnussen. Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin will battle it out this weekend to see who finishes sixth and seventh. The difference is now five points in favor of Alfa Romeo.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘Besides many long straights, there are also plenty of nice corners. The atmosphere is very special being so close to the harbor and it’s great to start a race in daylight and finish it in the dark. A race in the twilight!’, says Verstappen Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi?

The weather this weekend in Abu Dhabi is as it is there most of the year; during the day about thirty degrees, which drops to about 28 degrees Celsius as it gets darker. However, it is quite windy on the Yas Marina Circuit. The drivers can suffer from this, especially on Sunday. A few drops may fall at the end of the race, but those will be our tears when Vettel drives his last lap in F1.

What time does F1 start in Abu Dhabi?

Friday

1st free practice: 11:00 am – 12:00 am

2nd free practice: 14:00 am – 15:00 am

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 hours – 12:30 hours

Qualification: 15:00 am – 16:00 am

Sunday

Race: 14:00 am