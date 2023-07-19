The GP of Great Britain was also able to cross Max Verstappen off the list. The classification leader was still the fastest at Silverstone after a bad start. The British GP meant his farewell race for Nyck de Vries, but De Vries did not know that at the time. The Dutch driver will immediately be replaced by the marketing man at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo. He will therefore make his comeback during the GP of Hungary 2023.

The Hungarian GP has been held annually at the Hungaroring since 1986. The circuit, which is located about twenty kilometers from Budapest, can therefore rightly be called a classic. The Hungaroring is also sometimes referred to as a ‘Mickey Mouse track’, go-kart track or another cliché such as ‘Monaco without guardrails’. That’s because it’s a narrow, short track.

What should I know about the 2023 Hungarian GP?

Due to the many corners on the Hungaroring you need good cornering speed and therefore a lot of downforce. So it is the opposite of Silverstone. What you can better compare it to is Monaco. Let’s do that then. In Monte Carlo, Max Verstappen took pole position this year, 0.084 seconds ahead of Alonso. He was followed again at 0.022 seconds by Leclerc.

Monaco has had some upgrades, so perhaps Ferrari and Mercedes have a better setup for a twisty circuit. Speaking of upgrades: Red Bull Racing has announced that the cars of Verstappen and Pérez have been improved. This would make the F1 car 0.2 seconds per lap faster. As if they needed…

We don’t expect McLaren to be able to repeat the trick they showed in England. The car likes fast corners and straights. Two parts that are not very common in Hungary. Who is in the front? We’re betting Alonso. In recent races, Alonso didn’t even seem to be driving, so little did we see and hear him. The AMR23 goes well in the slow corners so maybe Alonso can shine again in Budapest.

We also count on AlphaTauri in midfield. In Monaco, De Vries qualified twelfth and Tsunoda even ninth. In the race Tsunoda fell back to fifteenth place, but De Vries held on to P12. So if Ricciardo scores points right away, that’s great, but the question always remains: could De Vries have achieved that too? We’ll never know, unfortunately.

Who is the stakes high for?

With the expectation that Alonso can perform well in Hungary, pressure will once again be placed on Pérez’s shoulders. Verstappen’s Mexican teammate did not get into the last part of qualifying in recent races. The difference with Alonso is 19 points. Behind them, Sainz and Russell battle for fifth place. They are on 83 and 82 points respectively.

Aston Martin can do good business with the teams, if again the car is indeed the second fastest. Lawrence Stroll’s team is on 181 points, 22 points less than Mercedes. Behind that, McLaren has gone over Alpine. McLaren is now on 59 points and Alpine has 47. We suspect Alpine will have a faster car at the Hungaroring so maybe Alpine can take over fifth again.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“The layout of the Hungaroring is very short, very narrow, with few straights and many fast corners in succession. It is a challenging circuit, where you have to make optimal use of the space on the track. If you miss a turn, you won’t be out for the next one. So being in a good rhythm is very important.’ Adds Verstappen in the run-up to the 2023 Hungarian GP Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like on Hungaroring in Hungary?

It looks like there could be some rain in Budapest, but during the F1 sessions. Why is that interesting? When rain falls, all the rubber on the track is washed away. The less rubber on the asphalt, the less grip there is. As a result, you may be able to go faster through a corner one day than another day while the weather is the same for you.

What time does F1 start at Hungaroring?

Friday

1st free practice: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM