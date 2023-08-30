Many self-proclaimed experts from home and abroad crowned the GP of the Netherlands as the best race so far in 2023. The spectacle was mainly due to the changing weather conditions. The Dutch weather, which is difficult to estimate, could not prevent Verstappen from winning either. You’ve probably heard that it was Verstappen’s ninth win in a row, which puts him tied with Vettel for the most races won in a row.

To take the record from the German environmental activist, Verstappen must be the best this weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza where the 2023 Italian GP is held. Just like the previous races, we can only say that we expect Verstappen to do it again. Both driver and car rise above everything and everyone.

What should I know about the 2023 Italian GP?

The circuit in Monza consists almost entirely of straights with chicanes in between. The teams here adjust the car in such a way that there is as little as possible down force is generated. This makes the cars go faster on the straights. You will therefore see this weekend that the rear wings are extremely flat.

This is what we mean by straights with chicanes in between | Photo: © Mercedes

As in Hungary, the FIA ​​is conducting a test with the tire regulations. Each driver gets three sets of hard tyres, four sets mediums and four sets of the soft tire for the entire weekend. During qualifying, drivers are not allowed to choose which type of tire they will use. During Q1 it is only allowed to drive on the hard tyre, during Q2 only on the tyre mediums and the last part you are going to see only the soft tires.

Shall we throw it at him again? We think Red Bull and Verstappen will be fastest this weekend. Once again, the competition behind Red Bull will have to fight for the title best of the rest. Ferrari should do well in the home race. The last track we drove where the cars were set to low downforce is Austria. Then Ferrari came second and third in qualifying and Leclerc took P2 in the race.

Who is the stakes high for?

At the front, the Verstappen and Pérez are far apart. Behind them, Alonso and Hamilton battle for third place. Alonso now leads with 168. Hamilton has scored 156 points. Behind them is Sainz with 102 points. Russell and Leclerc both failed to score in Zandvoort and therefore both remain on 99 points.

Furthermore, there will be a lot at stake again for Liam Lawson. AlphaTauri has announced that the talented New Zealander will keep Ricciardo’s seat warm until Ricciardo has recovered from his injury. Lawson managed to finish thirteenth in a very challenging race. Perhaps Lawson, like De Vries in 2022, can impress several team bosses during the race in Monza.

What does Max Verstappen say?

Monza is the type of circuit I like: high speed, great braking zones and it has a unique atmosphere. Racing here, at speeds of up to 360 km/h, gives a great feeling’, says Verstappen Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Monza in Italy?

As it looks now (Wednesday 30 August), it will remain dry in Monza. It is cloudy every day. As a result, it will be a lot less hot than other years. However, it is warm. Every day the thermometer shows between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius in Monza. Unfortunately no spectacular scenes like in Zandvoort as far as the weather is concerned.

What time does F1 start at Monza?

Friday

1st free practice: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM