Formula 1 has been able to recover from the walk in Max Verstappen’s Spanish park for a week, as the English say so beautifully. The Dutch driver drove a flawless weekend in which he was not the fastest only in the first part of qualifying, but was always lord and master everywhere else. Verstappen will therefore travel to Montreal with a lot of confidence, where the Canadian GP will take place.

The circuit in Canada is located on the artificial island of Île de Notre-Dame. The circuit was first named after that island, but was later named after F1 icon Gilles Villeneuve, who won there in 1978 with his Ferrari. Son Jacques never won here. Last year, the Canadian GP was back after a two-year break due to the Corona virus, and in 2022 Max Verstappen drove from pole position to victory. With Carlos Sainz right behind him.

What you need to know about the 2023 Canadian GP?

The track in Montreal has different characteristics than the circuit near Barcelona. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a technical track, but also has high-speed corners. Speed ​​in the corners and down force are therefore important, but the top speed also plays a role due to the long straight before the infamous wall of champions.

Despite being a different kind of track, we can’t imagine Red Bull not being the fastest. Beyond that, Mercedes doesn’t believe the team can continue the momentum from Barcelona. That tells chief engineer Andrew Shovlin F1.com: ‘We are certainly aware that Canada is probably going to be a bigger challenge than the one we had in Barcelona on Sunday.’ Shovlin expects Mercedes to compete with Ferrari, Aston Martin and perhaps Alpine.

Who is the stakes high for?

Also this weekend Sergio Pérez has to work. In Spain he climbed from eleventh place to fourth place. An excellent result, but if you look at Verstappen’s dominance, you wonder if there could have been more. Because Max drives from backwards to the podium, we’ve seen him a few times already. You would say that Pérez should be able to do that with the same car. Anyway, Fernando Alonso is still breathing down Pérez’s neck. The difference between the two Spanish-speaking drivers is 18 points in favor of Pérez. Lewis Hamilton follows behind on 12 points.

Nyck de Vries, together with Logan Sargeant, is still waiting for the first points of this season. De Vries’ teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, is on two points. As a result, a tenth place for the Dutch driver is already a nice bonus, if Yuki doesn’t score anything. After weekends in which De Vries stayed out of the negative spotlight, it is now time to show that he belongs in F1. And you only do that by raking in some points.

What does Max Verstappen say?

On Verstappen.com says the reigning world champion of the track in Canada: ‘Montreal is nice to race on, because it’s half a street track, and I like that. The long straights with high speeds and the hard braking for the tight hairpin bends are beautiful. The course has a tricky chicane that ends close to the wall. There’s little room for error, so it’s a challenging track.’

What’s the weather like in Montréal?

Only George Russell saw a drop of rain during the race in Barcelona. That could be different this weekend. Rain is forecast for all three days. Most rain falls in the nights, but on Saturday there can also be some rain during the day. We hope it will also rain on Sunday and that we get a repeat of the 2011 Canadian GP. Just look it up…

What time does F1 start in Canada?

Friday

1st free practice: 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

2nd free practice: 23:00 – 00:00

Saturday

3rd free practice: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 8:00 PM