The Australian GP may still feel a bit like the traditional season opener. But did you know that the F1 race in Australia is originally the season finale? Then the race was held on the Adelaide street circuit. Because the race was the last of the season, it caused extra tension in 1986 and 1994. In those two years the championship was settled in Australia.

In 1986 the unfortunate Nigel Mansell suffered a tire blowout that ruined his chance at the championship and Alain Prost won his second world title in a row. Eight years later, the battle went between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill. When Schumacher made a mistake, Hill thought he could take advantage, but Schumacher didn’t let that happen. The German driver turned in and hit Hill. Both cars retired from this collision, making Schumacher champion.

What should I know about the 2023 Australian GP?

The circuits in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are both high-speed tracks. It’s the other way around at Albert Park in Melbourne. Comparing with the previous GPs of this year therefore makes little sense, because the cars in Melbourne are set up differently. It is therefore difficult to determine who should be the fastest at Albert Park. It will mainly be about who finds the right balance between top speed and downforce the fastest.

Last year some adjustments were made to the circuit. Some corners have been made less sharp so that overtaking is easier. In addition, a fourth DRS zone has been added for this year. According to the organiser, the 2023 Australian GP should be ‘the fastest race in Melbourne ever’ thanks to the extra DRS zone. The blue lines below indicate the DRS zones.

Who is the stakes high for?

Still for everything and everyone actually. After this race we can carefully draw the first conclusions about performance. We’ve had all kinds of circuits: the rough asphalt in Bahrain with both fast and slow sections, the straights with fast corners in Saudi Arabia and the slower ones in Melbourne.

It is also important for AlphaTauri and McLaren to score points. Both teams failed to finish in the top ten. Nyck de Vries finished behind his teammate twice; both times he was fourteenth while Tsunoda was eleventh twice. Things aren’t much better at McLaren. The team doesn’t have a great car, but it is also beset by sheer bad luck. Norris finished seventeenth twice, Piastri dropped out and finished fifteenth in Jeddah.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“The biggest challenge at Albert Park is in the first corner. It is very bumpy there and you quickly suffer from a blocked front wheel. I like the fact that it is partly a street circuit with few run-off zones,’ says Max Verstappen Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Albert Park in Australia?

It’s great to stay down under with temperatures varying from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, it will be cloudy on Friday and Saturday and there may even be some rain on Friday evening. This can cause the rubber to be washed off the track, but will have little effect on F1. For the third free practice, the Supercars Champions and the F3 are still on track, so they are again laying down fresh rubber. The Porsche Carrera Cup and F2 will also run at Albert Park this weekend.

On Sunday, the clouds leave at the start of the race and give way to the sun. As you know from the Australian GP, ​​you have to get out of bed early to see the F1 sessions. Or you can continue the afterparty from Saturday night to Sunday morning until 07:00. It’s just how you fill it in.

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Friday

1st free practice: 03:30 AM – 04:30 AM

2nd free practice: 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 03:30 AM – 04:30 AM

Qualification: 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 07:00 AM