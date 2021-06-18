The end of the third season of Elite closed with the departure of four characters: Carla (Ester Exposito), who inherited her family’s wine business; and Valerio (Jorge López), who took over the reins of Carla’s new company. They were joined by Lu (Danna Paola) and Nadia (Mina El Hammani), who moved to New York to continue their studies.

However, Netflix has prepared a new dose of drama to which we have been accustomed with the first three deliveries. Expectations are high, especially if we take into account that Short stories they are already available in the streaming catalog.

When does Elite season 4 premiere?

Elite announced his return to Las Encinas for this June 18 in its long-awaited fourth installment.

What time does Elite season 4 come out in Spain?

The fourth season of Elite will premiere at 9:00 am in your home country. With this, the usual streaming schedule in said location would be followed. However, international media suggest that it would arrive an hour early for the residents of the Canary Islands.

Elite season 4: trailer

How to watch Elite season 4 on Netflix?

In order to play the fourth season of Elite, it is necessary to have a Netflix account. In that sense, The platform has three subscription modalities: basic (S / 24.90), standard (S / 34.90) and premium (S / 44.90).

The poster for the fourth season includes new faces and reveals the actors returning to the intriguing story. Photo: Netflix

Why didn’t some actors continue in Elite?

Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, creators of the series, appeared at a recent promotional press conference, where they revealed that new characters will join Las Encinas. However, fans wanted to know why many characters will no longer be part of the show.

Given this, Montero denied the rumors about those theories that indicated that the reason for this situation would be a mass dismissal.

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. However, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter – who are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters – that we haven’t kicked them out, they’ve gone. Two days later they are going to feel terrible because they are going to fall in love a lot with the new ones, “he said.

Elite season 4: characters

Samuel García Domínguez (Itzan Escamilla)

Guzmán Nunier Osuna (Miguel Bernardeau)

Ander Muñoz (Arón Piper)

Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso)

Rebeka López de Gallegos (Claudia Salas)

Cayetana Grajera Pando (Georgina Amorós)

Ari Blanco Commerford (Carla Diaz)

Patrick Blanco Commerford (Manu Ríos)

Mencía Blanco Commerford (Martina Cariddi)

Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch)

Benjamin (Diego Martín).

Elite season 4: cast

The long-awaited fourth installment will welcome new cast members to the upper-class institute: Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín. His characters will meet Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.

Where to watch Elite season 4 online for free?

While access to Netflix is ​​subject to a fee, the platform allows free playback of your titles for seven days as part of the testing process. However, this is after subscribing to any of its three payment methods.