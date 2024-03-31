What time does the 2024 Easter Mass with Pope Francis begin: the timetable on Rai 1 and Canale 5, Tv2000

What time does the 2024 Easter Mass with Pope Francis begin, broadcast today – Sunday 31 March 2024 – on Rai 1, Canale 5 and TV2000? The Holy Mass on Easter Sunday, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus, will begin at 10:00 am and will be broadcast live from St. Peter's Basilica. The Holy Father will preside over the Eucharistic Celebration and, at its end, will impart the Urbi et Orbi Blessing to the city and the world from the central loggia of the Basilica. Appointment therefore with the start of the Easter Mass 2024 at 10 am today. Now let's find out where to follow the religious service live on television and live streaming.

Streaming and TV

As already mentioned, the 2024 Easter Mass takes place on Sunday 31 March live from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome at 10 am, presided over by Pope Francis. The function is broadcast live on both Rai 1 and TV2000, but also on Canale 5. For Rai, it is necessary to tune in to the main channel of Viale Mazzini, then press button 1 on the remote control, or button 101 for pay -Sky TV. Alternatively, the celebration is also broadcast live on TV2000. The channel is available free-to-air at button 28 on digital terrestrial, or at button 18 on Tivusat, as well as at button 157 for Sky. The celebration can also be followed via streaming, via RaiPlay. The platform can be accessed via desktop or by downloading the app. TV2000 also offers a free streaming service via its platform. You simply need to access the Live section to follow the religious service live. And again live on Canale 5 or streaming on Mediaset Play. Finally on the social channels, on the Vatican Media website and YouTube. At 12 the Pontiff imparts the Urbi et Orbi Blessing and reads the Easter message. Tv2000 also offers Easter Mass at 8.30am and 7pm.