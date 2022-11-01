Several animes have paraded through open television — one piece, Super Champions, Knights of the Zodiac, Sailor Moon, among many others-. However, there are some that we miss more than others, for example dragonball, but the good news is that he returned to TV Azteca.

This anime was broadcast on open television in Mexico several years ago, and through Channel 5, but now it will have a great return.

dragon ball returns to broadcast television from November 1, 2022 at 4:30 pm And that’s not all, also returns Dragon Ball Z at 5:30 pm through the Azteca 7 screen.

Best of all, it will obviously have the funny dubbing into Spanish and we can comfortably enjoy it on a regular schedule. It’s time to start the search for the dragon balls in the company of the most powerful and pleasant Saiyan in the world.

Some may enter through TV Azteca to see dragon ball for the first time, however, others will be able to reminisce about childhood times when the only way to watch it was through home televisions.

Source: Toei Animation

What is Dragon Ball about?

Goku, a being from another planet, with exorbitant powers and a monkey’s tail —referring to Chinese mythology—, will look for the Shen Long Dragon spheres that, when gathered, are capable of granting the most impossible wish —with the exception of taboo ones. normal like bringing someone back from the dead.

Later sagas narrate the stalking of galactic enemies from other planets towards earth. Goku and the characters presented later will try to protect her at all costs in the different installments of the series that has several manga and different adaptations to anime, movies and video games.

