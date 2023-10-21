What time does Dancing with the Stars 2023 start: the broadcast time on Rai 1

What time does Dancing with the Stars 2023, the historic show hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1, start? The episodes will be broadcast starting at 8.35 pm, immediately after Tg1. A total of 10 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evenings on Rai 1 starting from 21 October 2023. The final will be on 23 December. Here is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 21 October 2023

Second episode. Saturday 28 October 2023

Third episode: Saturday 4 November 2023

Fourth episode: Saturday 11 November 2023

Fifth episode: Saturday 18 November 2023

Sixth episode: Saturday 25 November 2023

Seventh episode: Saturday 2 December 2023

Eighth episode: Saturday 9 December 2023

Ninth episode: Saturday 16 December 2023

Tenth episode (final): Saturday 23 December 2023

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time Dancing with the Stars 2023 starts, but where to see the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The program, as always, will be broadcast on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 8.35 pm for ten episodes starting from 21 October 2023. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (subject to email or social network registration) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the Stars or another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down menu at the top left, a series of items will open, click on live. Once in the section select Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can catch up on episodes at any time thanks to the on-demand function.