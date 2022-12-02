What time does Dancing with the Stars 2022 start: airing time on Rai 1, December 2

What time does Dancing with the Stars 2022 start today, Friday 2 December, on Rai 1? This evening, given Rai’s decision to broadcast the Qatar 2022 Cameroon-Brazil World Cup match on Rai 1, the show hosted by Milly Carlucci will be broadcast starting at 22.05. The program will be broadcast until 01.30. The total duration of today’s episode will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Dancing with the Stars 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, airs tonight, Saturday 2 December 2022, at 10.05 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free RaiPlay platform (subject to email or social network registration), which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the Stars or another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the curtain at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the selected section Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

How many bets

We have seen what time today – December 2 – Dancing with the stars 2022 starts, but how many episodes are planned? A total of 11 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evenings on Rai 1 starting from 8 October 2022 at 20.35, immediately after Tg1. The final will be aired on Friday 23 December 2022. In between a 2 week break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here is the full schedule (attention: may vary):