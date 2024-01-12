What time does Colpo di luna start: the broadcast time on Rai 1

What time does Colpo di luna, Virginia Raffaele's show broadcast on Rai 1, start? The showgirl's show will be broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Each evening will end (approximately) around 11.55 pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes. How many episodes are planned for Colpo di luna on Rai 1? In total, three episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 12 January 2024; the third on Friday 26 January 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 12 January 2024, 9.30 pm

Second episode: Friday 19 January 2024, 9.30 pm

Third episode: Friday 26 January 2024, 9.30 pm

Streaming and TV

We've seen what time Colpo di luna starts, but where to watch the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.