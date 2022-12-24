What time does the 2022 Christmas Eve Mass with Pope Francis start: start time, how long it lasts, when it ends, December 24, duration

What time does the Christmas Eve Mass 2022 start with Pope Francis live worldwide from St. Peter’s Basilica? Appointment on Rai 1 and Tv2000 for today, 24 December 2022, at 7.30 pm (with connection on Rai 1 from 7.20 pm and on Tv2000 from 7 pm). The celebration of the Pontiff therefore remains at 7.30 pm, as in recent years due to Covid, while in the past Pope Francis said Christmas Eve Mass at 9.30 pm. One of the most important vigils for Catholics, which Pope Francis celebrates again at the altar of the Confession of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Live on TV on Rai 1 and Tv2000. The function will last about an hour and a half and will finish at 9.00 pm. For the occasion, Tg1 will be moved to 9.10 pm.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the 2022 Christmas Eve Mass with Pope Francis today, December 24? The Christmas night function will be broadcast live on Rai 1 starting at 19.20. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. The live broadcast will be commented on by expert journalists and by Tg1 Vatican correspondent Ignazio Ingrao and at the end the evening edition of Tg1 will be broadcast (at 9.10 pm). The live broadcast can also be followed on TV2000 (visible on digital terrestrial button 28, Sky 157 or Tivùsat 18) with connection from 7 pm and on the Vatican News YouTube channel by selecting the dedicated player. We remind you that tomorrow, December 25 (Christmas) Pope Francis will deliver the traditional greeting message with the Urbi et Orbi blessing at 12 noon.